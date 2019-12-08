16 organisations call for 12-hour Assam bandh on Tuesday

As many as 16 left-leaning organisations have called for a 12-hour Assam bandh on December 10 to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) has already called for an 11-hour North East bandh from 5am on Tuesday on the same issue.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and its sister organisations have extended their support to the bandh, called by these organisations and the North East students' body, KMSS Adviser Akhil Gogoi said at a press conference on Sunday. KMSS has also extended its support to the 12-hour Assam bandh on Monday, called by various tribal students' bodies such as Sootea, Moran and Koch-Rajbongshi, he said.

In a joint statement, 16 left-leaning organisations, including SFI, DYFI, AIDWA, AISF, AISA and IPTA, demanded "scrapping of the bill" and called for "the 12-hour Assam bandh" from 5 am on Tuesday. The Assam State Jamiat Ulama also supported the North East bandh, called by the NESO on Tuesday.

However, Nagaland has been exempted from the purview of the bandh in view of the ongoing Hornbill Festival there. The Centre is likely to introduce the bill in Parliament on Monday despite stiff opposition by various organisations in the region.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there. They will be given Indian citizenship after residing in the country for five years, instead of 11 years which is the current rule.

The indigenous people of the Northeastern states fear that entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood..

