Dismembered body of woman found in suitcase in Kalyan

The dismembered body of a woman wasfound in a suitcase on Sunday in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thanedistrict, police said

MFC police in the district was informed about thesuitcase by an autorickshaw driver who said a man, who wantedto hail his vehicle at around 5:30am, dropped it and fled whenquestioned about a foul smell coming from it, said InspectorPrakash Londhe

"The part below the hip was stuffed inside threeplastic bags and then placed in the suitcase. The torso andhead are missing. Out efforts are on to identify the woman andarrest those responsible for her death," he told PTI.

