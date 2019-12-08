3 held with 46 gram heroin in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Three people were arrested after 46 gram heroin was found in their car in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday, police said. Charan Jeet Singh of Punjab's Jalandhar, Rajat Verma and Archit Sood were caught with the contraband in their vehicle near toll plaza at Dohlunala, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The car has been seized, he added. Verma was a heroin smuggler in Patlikuhal-Naggar area and Singh was involved in a murder case in Jalandhar, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)