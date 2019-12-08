Left Menu
Inspire a sense of confidence among people including women: PM Modi to police top brass

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the country's police forces for striving to improve their image to inspire a sense of confidence among the people including women at all times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 54th DGsP/IGsP conference in Pune on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the country's police forces for striving to improve their image to inspire a sense of confidence among the people including women at all times. Delivering his address at the 54th conference of the Directors General of Police and Inspectors General of Police here, the Prime Minister lauded the police forces for their meticulous efforts in maintaining general peace and tranquillity and ensuring normalcy in the country.

"We must not forget the contribution of their families who stood firmly behind them," he said while emphasising the role of effective policing in making sure that women feel safe and secure. Modi urged the heads of police departments to carry forth the spirit of the conference to the lowest level-from state to the district to the police station.

After listening to the presentations given by different state police forces, the Prime Minister mentioned that a comprehensive list of best practices could be prepared and adopted by all the states and UTs, according to an official statement. "Technology provides us with an effective weapon to ensure pro-active policing that factors-in the feedback of the common man," he said.

Modi expressed his special interest in the development of North-Eastern states which is critical for the Act East Policy of the government and urged the DGPs of these states to make extra efforts to create a conducive environment for the development programmes. The Prime Minister recognised the pulls and pressures confronting the police officer in the day to day discharge of duties.

However, he said, "Whenever they are in doubt they should remember the ideals and the spirit with which they appeared for the civil services exams and continue to work in the national interest, keeping in mind the welfare of the weakest and poorest sections of society." The Prime Minister participated in the 54th DGsP/IGsP Conference here on December 7 and 8. Apart from leading the discussions and giving valuable suggestions over the past two days, he addressed the valedictory session of the conference this evening. He also awarded the President's police medals for distinguished service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau.

With the guidance of the Prime Minister, in order to encourage a meaningful exchange of views and experiences, the conference, which earlier used to be a one-day event, was changed to a three-day affair starting from 2015. Moreover, the Conference was taken out of Delhi and organised in different parts of the country. The format of the conference has also undergone significant changes in terms of the presence of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

In the lead-up to the conference, Committees of DGPs were established to formulate the contours of presentations, which are on contemporary security threats. Additionally, during the conference, break-out sessions were held to further refine policy issues. "This year, eleven core groups were formed for holding brainstorming sessions on key aspects of internal and external security such as terrorism, Naxalism, coastal security, cyber threats, combating radicalisation and narco-terrorism," the statement said.

Commending the conference for generating good inputs for policy planning and implementation, the Prime Minister laid emphasis on the emergence of concrete outcomes from the finalised action points. The Prime Minister has departed for Delhi after attending the conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

