Telangana CM codole loss of lives in Delhi fire

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in the fire in the national capital that claimed 43 lives.

Telangana CM codole loss of lives in Delhi fire
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo).

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in the fire in the national capital that claimed 43 lives. The Chief Minister in a message said that it was "a very unfortunate incident" and he desired for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased.

At least 43 people died and 16 injured after a fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning. Around 62 people were rescued by the fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday.

As many as 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital, 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

