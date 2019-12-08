Army jawans participated in plogging at Siachen base camp

Indian Army troops participated in special plogging awareness drive here at the world's highest battlefield on Saturday. It was part of "Swachhta Pakhwada" which is being observed at Army Base camp at Siachen from December 1 to December 15. "#NorthernCommand. Troops participated in the Special Plogging Awareness Drive in #Siachen; the worlds highest battlefield. #Plogging #PlasticSeRaksha #SwachhtaPakhwada #swachhtahisuraksha," tweeted Northern Command Indian Army.

As a part of the exercise, jawans participated in a mini-marathon and collected plastic and other waste. The aim of the exercise is to raise awareness in the society to collect plastic waste and make the surroundings clean. (ANI)

