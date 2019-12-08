Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh: People queue up in lines to buy onion at subsidized rate in West Godavari

People queue up in lines to buy onions at subsidized rates at a Rythu bazaar (farmers market) here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 22:24 IST
People queue up in lines to buy onions at subsidized rate in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

Residents of Eluru in the district were seen in serpentine queues to get onion at Rs 25 only. Those having any government authorized identity card will get a kilogram of onions at the subsidized rate.

The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country, which has even sparked protests among the people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

