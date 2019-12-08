On 52nd Submarine Day, wreath-laying ceremony held at INS Virbahu in Vizag

A wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at Submarine Cenotaph, INS Virbahu here on Sunday on the occasion of 52nd Submarine Day observed by the Indian Navy. The Submarine Day commemorates the induction of the first submarine, the erstwhile INS Kalvari, into the Indian Navy in 1967 on this day.

On December 4, the force had celebrated Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the India-Pakistan War of 1971. The theme of this year's Navy Day was 'Indian Navy-Salient, Strong and Swift'. (ANI)

