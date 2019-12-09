Tharoor submits notice in LS to oppose introduction of CAB
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at the introduction stage on the grounds that it "violates" the fundamental right to equality.
Tharoor submitted the notice this morning under Rule 72 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha.
The Bill violates the Fundamental Right to Equality prescribed by Article 14 since it infringes upon the principle of "equality before the law" and the "equal protection of laws" guaranteed to all persons, including non-citizens, Tharoor said in his notice.
