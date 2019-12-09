Left Menu
HP: Teenager caught stealing cash, smartphones worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Kullu

  • Shimla
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 13:03 IST
A teenager who allegedly stole cash and smartphones among other items worth Rs 1.5 lakh from a shop in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh was caught early on Monday, police said. The 13-year-old boy was caught by a police patrol team while roaming in Ramshila with the stolen items around 2 am, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh told PTI.

The police team including Constable Vinod Kumar and Home Guard Jawan Jeet Ram checked the boy's bag and found Rs 71,880 cash and other items stolen from Manoj STD Shop in Shangri Bag area of Ramshila, the SP said. The stolen items included eight smartphones, as many SIM cards, three memory cards, a dongle, a battery charger and two data cables, he added.

The SP informed that the boy would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

