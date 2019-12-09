Left Menu
Minimum temperatures remain below normal in Punjab, Haryana

  • PTI
  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 14:00 IST
Cold weather prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday as minimum temperatures continued to hover below normal at several places. Adampur in Punjab was the coldest in the state recording a low of 4.7 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum of 7.2 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department report stated here. Faridkot, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded minimum temperatures of 5.6, 5.9, 8, 6.9, 7.6 and 8.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In neighbouring Haryana, Karnal registered the lowest at 6 degrees Celsius while Hisar recorded a minimum of 6.5 degrees Celsius. Rohtak, Sirsa, Ambala and Bhiwani registered respective minimums of 7.2, 7.4, 8.6 and 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius.

