Left Menu
Development News Edition

Story of Indian non-fiction is of late starters: William Dalrymple

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 14:37 IST
Story of Indian non-fiction is of late starters: William Dalrymple

India can easily put up a "world beating fiction 11" but its non-fiction 11 will struggle to be at the "top of the tournament", says historian-author William Dalrymple, using an analogy from cricket to buttress his view that no academic in India dominates bestseller lists. Listing authors such as V S Naipaul, Salman Rushdie, Arundhati Roy, Rohinton Mistry and Amitav Ghosh, he said Indians, ethnic not necessarily Indian citizens, often win or make it to the Booker Prize shortlist. However, there is hardly any Indian mention in the Samuel Johnson Prize, the Booker's non-fiction counterpart.

"The whole story of Indian non-fiction is of late starters. For example, there have been only two Indians who so far made it to the prize's list, that too the longlist, Samanth Subramanian for his Sri Lanka book ("This Divided Island: Stories from the Sri Lankan Civil War") and Ramachandra Guha for his cricket book (A Corner of a Foreign Field: The Indian History of a British Sport). That is it," Dalrymple told PTI. Samuel Johnson Prize, now called Baillie Gifford Prize, is an annual British book prize for the best non-fiction writing in English.

"... while one can easily think of India putting up a world beating fiction 11, its non-fiction 11 would struggle real hard to be at the top of the tournament," explained the Scottish writer who has made India his home. Contrary to India, bestsellers in countries like the US and UK include any number of "new biographies" or "scholarly non-fiction work" written in accessible language, said Dalrymple, whose new book "The Anarchy: The East India Company, Corporate Violence, And the Pillage of an Empire" has recently been published.

He cited the example of literary historian and Renaissance scholar Stephen Greenblatt. Greenblatt's biography of William Shakespeare, "Will in the World" , was on the New York Times bestseller list for nine weeks. He also won the Pulitzer prize for general non-fiction in 2012 and the National Book Award for non-fiction in 2011 for " The Swerve: How the World Became Modern".

"Greenblatt, who is also coming to Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) this year, is a Harvard professor of English but his book about Renaissance was number one in the NYT bestsellers list for six months. "Now, I think I am right in saying that there is no one in India like that who has a senior position in academia but also who writes at a level that it dominates the bestseller list," Dalrymple said.

Is there any go-to style book for writing non-fiction or history? There are a "million different ways" to write history and no one can tell you which one is better, Dalrymple replied.

"As a historian when you have done your five years of primary research you have a choice whether to write in academic language for hundred of your colleagues or you could write in fluid prose, literary English in order to appeal to the same intelligent audience that reads Rushdie, Roy, Ghosh or Vikram Seth. "It is the choice of historian and I am not for once saying that my history is better or worse, or more morally sound than anyone else's," he clarified.

Dalrymple added that his writing template is inspired from English historian Stephen Runciman, best known for his three-volume "A History of the Crusades" (1951–54). He said he is optimistic about the new crop of history tellers who will hopefully be the "harbinger of change" in non-fiction writing in India.

"Though some of them are from outside academia, they (the writers) are certainly coming up, be it Parvati Sharma ('Jahangir: An Intimate Portrait of a Great Mughal'), Ira Mukhoty ('Daughters of the Sun: Empresses, Queens and Begums of the Mughal Empire') or Manu S Pillai ('Ivory Throne: Chronicles of the House of Travancore')," he said. He also described US-based Ruby Lal, author of "Empress: The Astonishing Reign of Nur Jahan" , as a "great crossover".

Presently awaiting the release of his edited book "Forgotten Masterpieces: Indian Painting for the East India Company", Dalrymple has already starting working on his next subject, which he said would be a "sweeping art history of India". "See all of this can change tomorrow, but in current form it is titled, 'History of Indian civilization in 21 cities: From Mohenjo Daro to Gurgaon'. Sorry, Gurugram," he corrected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Eskom bumps up load shedding to Stage 4 after loss of generation units

Following the loss of additional generation units, Eskom has bumped up load shedding from Stage 2 to Stage 4.Eskom has lost additional generation units this morning, increasing unplanned breakdowns UCLF to 14 200MW as at 0925. Along with a ...

Cong seeks swift govt action to fill up vacancies in courts

The Congress in Rajya Sabha on Monday expressed concern over large number of vacancies in high courts and subordinate courts and urged the government to take swift action to fill up the posts. Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, T Sub...

SC to consider hearing PIL for probe into encounter of 4 accused in gang rape-murder of Hyd vet

The Supreme Court will consider on Wednesday whether to hear a PIL seeking an SIT probe into the killing of four men, who were arrested on charges of gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana, an alleged encounter by the police. A...

Don't touch trees for Bal Thackeray memorial in Aurangabad: CM

A senior Shiv Sena leader on Monday claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray had given oral orders against felling of trees for the proposed memorial of his late father and Sena founder Bal Thackeray in A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019