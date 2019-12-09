Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill targets minority: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Soon after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019 was tabled and introduced in the lower house of parliament, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that it is targeted against minorities of the Country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 14:58 IST
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill targets minority: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking in LS on CAB on Monday . Image Credit: ANI

Soon after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019 was tabled and introduced in the lower house of parliament, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that it is targeted against minorities of the Country. "It is nothing but targeted legislation over minority population of our country," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"It violates the fundamental principles of the Constitution and is against the preamble," he added. Replying to Chowdhury, Amit Shah said that it is not even .001 per cent against minorities in the country.

"This Bill is not even .001 per cent against minorities in the country," Shah said in the House, amid much uproar by the opposition. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Cong chief quits over poor show in byelections

Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday announced his resignation, taking moral responsibility for the partys poor show in the Karnataka assembly bypolls The Congress, which held 12 of the 15 seats where byelections were he...

Detention order of NRI businessman Mubeen Shah revoked permanently, J&K admin tells SC

The Jammu and Kashmir administration informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it has permanently revoked the detention order of Mubeen Shah, a Non Resident Indian businessman detained post abrogation of provisions of Article 370. A bench o...

Bengal doesn't want roads built under 'Sadak Yojana' to have

The West Bengal government doesnt want panchayat roads built with Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana funds to have the word pradhan mantri in their names, saying that the state contributes almost 50 per cent to their costs. State Panchayat and Ru...

Sushmita Sen returns to films for 'second innings'

Actor Sushmita Sen on Monday announced her return to the movies after a 10-year hiatus. The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to share the news and dedicated her much-awaited comeback to her fans.I have always been in awe of love that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019