Citizenship (Amendment) Bill targets minority: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Soon after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019 was tabled and introduced in the lower house of parliament, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that it is targeted against minorities of the Country. "It is nothing but targeted legislation over minority population of our country," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"It violates the fundamental principles of the Constitution and is against the preamble," he added. Replying to Chowdhury, Amit Shah said that it is not even .001 per cent against minorities in the country.

"This Bill is not even .001 per cent against minorities in the country," Shah said in the House, amid much uproar by the opposition. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. (ANI)

