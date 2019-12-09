Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC declines to entertain PIL to remove differently abled protestors from Mandi House

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:12 IST
HC declines to entertain PIL to remove differently abled protestors from Mandi House

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to remove physically handicapped protestors from the periphery of Mandi House and to open roads affected by their demonstrations for general traffic. A portion of the Mandi House circle and a couple of nearby roads have been closed since November 26 to general traffic due to an ongoing protest by differently abled persons who are seeking railway jobs.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar observed that the petitioner has moved the court without first making a representation to the concerned authorities. The court directed petitioner Bajrang Vats, a lawyer practising in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), to make a representation to the authorities and disposed off his plea.

Vats, in the petition, had said that due to the protest, police has blocked one side of Sikandra Road from ITO here to Mandi House for vehicular traffic as well as both sides of Bhagwandas Road from Tilak Marg red light to Mandi House. The plea also said that such gatherings were prohibited since section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was invoked in the area, but police was not removing the protestors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England announce March friendly with Italy

England will play Italy in an international friendly on March 27 at Wembley Stadium, the countrys soccer governing body FA said on Monday. Both sides qualified for Euro 2020 after topping their respective groups, with Italy qualifying with ...

JNU students lathi charged by cops during march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU students who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan were stopped by police and baton charged near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station here on Monday.Heavy deployment of police was in place ahead of the stu...

UPDATE 9-'Sudden' volcano eruption in New Zealand kills five, several missing

At least five people were killed, up to 20 injured and several reported missing after a volcano that is a tourist attraction suddenly erupted off the coast of New Zealands North Island on Monday.Police said more casualties were feared with ...

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

The following are the main talking points from the weekends action in La Liga.Veteran Joaquins record-breaking treble It is rare for the front page of one of Spains national newspapers not to splash on Real Madrid or Barcelona, but Marca le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019