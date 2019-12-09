Left Menu
Man, his married lover thrashed over 'affair' in MP village

A 28-year-old man and a married woman with whom he was having an affair were beaten up by residents of Silouli village in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on December 4 when the man came to meet the woman, a mother of two children, at the place of her in-laws in the village, some 40 kms from Bhind, said district superintendent of police Rudolf Alvares.

The husband of the woman works in Jaipur. He said while some villagers tied the man to a tree and assaulted him, others beat up the woman and pulled her hair. The video of the incident has gone viral.

Police arrested three persons for the attack and booked them under sections 324 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SP said, adding that more arrests are likely. PTI COR MAS ADU NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

