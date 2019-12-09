Virbhadra Singh to skip HP Assembly's winter session, says son

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh will not attend the state assembly's winter session here as his doctors have advised him to avoid exertion, his son Vikramaditya said on Monday. The 85-year-old Congress leader is doing well, he asserted.

The six-day winter session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha began at Tapovan in Dharamsala on Monday. "He (Virbhadra Singh) is well but is not attending the winter session as his doctors have advised him to avoid exertion," Vikramaditya, the Shimla rural MLA, told PTI.

His father, he added, would be attending the next assembly session which would be held in Shimla a few months later. Earlier this year, Virbhadra Singh was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh for several weeks after he complained of uneasiness.

He also did not take part in campaigning for the bypolls to Pacchad and Dharamsala assembly seats in October.

