Amit Shah assured ILP will be introduced in Manipur: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said he had been assured by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Inner Line Permit (ILP) system would be introduced in the state. Singh urged people to thank the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its initiative "to protect the indigenous communities" of the state.

The state home department has announced half-day holiday at all government offices on the occasion. ILP is an official travel document issued by the government to grant inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, tabled in Lok Sabha, has exempted tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution and areas covered under The Inner Line, notified under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. "Our constant apprehension that influx of outsiders will marginalise the indigenous communities has now been put to rest," the chief minister said.

With ILP implementation in the state, protests against the citizenship bill would also end, he hoped. Taking to Twitter, the CM said, "People of Manipur has come out on the street to thank Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji and Home Minister @AmitShah ji in advance expecting announcement of ILP extension to Manipur state & thus excluding from any CAB fallout." The ILP regime is curently applicable in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

Meanwhile, MANPAC, an organization that has been vehemently opposing the legislation, expressed surprise over the CM's announcement, claiming that it was too early to rejoice as Shah had only given verbal assurance. "It isn't time yet for the state to celebrate... We will rejoice once the Parliament gives its approval," Ningthouja Lancha, the spokesperson of Manipur People against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, said..

