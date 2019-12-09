Left Menu
In Jharkhand, Rahul questions PM Modi's silence over rape cases

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned his silence over the recent rape cases that shook the nation.

  Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  Updated: 09-12-2019 16:53 IST
  Created: 09-12-2019 16:53 IST
Rahul Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned his silence over the recent rape cases that shook the nation. "Have you made New India? Every day women are being raped... Uttar Pradesh MLA raped a woman. Narendra Modi didn't even utter a word," Rahul said during a rally here.

The former party chief said if Congress comes to power in Jharkhand, it will "waive off farmers' loans after forming the government." "We will pay them Rs 2,500 for grains (dhaan) and your land will stay protected," he said.

He also promised 27 per cent reservation for the OBCs if a Congress government is formed in the state. Jharkhand, which has an 81-member Assembly, is undergoing polling in five phases.

The first phase of the election in the state took place on November 30 while the second round was held on December 7. The voting for the third phase will be conducted on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16, and the fifth and last phase on December 20.

The counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

