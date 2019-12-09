Left Menu
Youth Congress members stage protest near Parliament, demand justice for Unnao rape victim

  • PTI
  PTI
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:19 IST
Members of the Indian Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest near the Parliament House here demanding justice for the Unnao rape victim and her family. The protesters, raising slogans against the BJP and the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, tried to march to the Parliament House from the IYC headquarters on the Raisina Road, but were stopped by police at a barricade.

The 23-year-old rape victim from Unnao in UP was burnt alive by five men, including two who had allegedly raped her. She succumbed to burn injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Friday night. Leading the protest, IYC president Srinivas B V said except for giving a "lip service" the BJP government has "done nothing" to provide a safe and secure environment to girls and women in the country.

"Security is not provided to rape victims even after the accused step out on bail. We saw what happened with the Unnao rape victim. This government has no moral right to continue any more as it has failed on all fronts," Srinivas charged. The protesters, who tried to move ahead by breaching the barricade at Shastri Bhawan, were detained by police and taken to Mandir Marg police station from where they were released later, said IYC media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey.

