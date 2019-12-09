Left Menu
Development News Edition

Photographs show links of hardened criminals with top Akali leadership: Pb CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:56 IST
Photographs show links of hardened criminals with top Akali leadership: Pb CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered a probe after receiving photographs which he claimed indicated "links between hardened criminals or gangsters and top Akali leadership". According to a statement issued here, the photographs received by the chief minister show Harjinder Singh alias Bittu Sarpanch, against whom several criminal cases were registered under the IPC and the Arms Act, posing with SAD bosses, including former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and Union minister Harsimrat Badal.

Bittu reportedly provided shelter to members of the notorious Gurpreet Sekhon gang in the past, DGP Dinkar Gupta said. The chief minister said he has ordered probe by the DGP after receiving photographs "clearly showing links of hardened criminals/gangsters with top Akali leadership".

Amarinder said he would get to the bottom of the matter, and would not allow anyone found guilty of such charges to go scot free. The chief minister said before ordering the inquiry, he had apprised the governor about these photographs, which, if proved to be authentic, would "expose" the role, nature and extent of alleged Akali involvement in "patronizing criminals and gangsters in the state".

He said the evidence was serious and required a full-fledged police investigation, and asked the director general of police to leave no stone unturned into completing the same at the earliest. On Saturday, Amarinder had also directed the state police chief to inquire into the "allegations as made out from the documents/photos” that have been submitted to him and which "prove to the contrary" of the allegations made by opposition parties.

Earlier, Akalis alleged that Jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had links with notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria through his close associates and an extortion racket was being run by hardcore criminal under the patronage of the minister, a charge denied by the minister. Responding to the allegation, Amarinder claimed that the SAD had no proof of any involvement of Randhawa or any other Congress minister or leader with gangsters and criminals.

"On the contrary, the evidence against the Akalis was documented and needed to be thoroughly probed," he said, adding that action would be taken against anyone found guilty. The chief minister lashed out at the SAD leadership, accusing it of "hobnobbing" with gangsters and criminals for their own vested interests while Punjab and its people lived "under a blanket of deep fear and insecurity for 10 years under their misrule".

According to inputs available with the police, Bittu is also allegedly close to Jeet Mohinder Singh, the former SAD MLA from Talwandi Sahib. "Inputs available with the Organised Crime Control Unit, Punjab, also reveal that Bittu is reported to have been providing shelter to members of the notorious Gurpreet Sekhon gang in the past," DGP Gupta said, adding that Bittu has been named in several criminal cases related to drugs, murder, dacoity, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Sports centre exclusively for training disabled persons to come up in Gwalior

A Rs 171-crore project to construct a sports centre exclusively for training disabled persons for national and international competitions will soon come up in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior district, official sources said on Monday. The deadline f...

UPDATE 5-Russia banned from Olympics, soccer World Cup for doctoring dope tests

Russia was banned from the worlds top sporting events for four years on Monday, including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with doping tests.The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA executive committ...

No directions to central universities to increase fees: HRD minister

The government has not issued any directions to central universities to hike fees, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday. Nishank made the statement in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.The Ministry of Hum...

NHRC notice to Bihar over reports of woman being set afire by man in Muzaffarpur

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC issued a notice to the Bihar government and the states police chief on Monday over reports that a woman was set on fire by a person after he tried to outrage her modesty, officials said. The commiss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019