Delhi Court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad for medical treatment

A special court in Delhi on Monday allowed businessman Robert Vadra to travel abroad for medical treatment and business purposes and directed him to deposit a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of Rs 25 lakh and provide contact details of his stay abroad.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Earlier, ED in its reply told the court that Vadra, who is scheduled to fly today, had approached the court in the last minute leaving no adequate time for the agency to verify the itinerary and other details. KTS Tulsi, appearing for Vadra had said that his client has always cooperated with the investigation agency. He earlier also got permission from the court and followed every instruction.

Adv DP Singh, Special Public prosecutor submitted that Vadra who is scheduled to fly today had approached the court in the last minute leaving no adequate time for the agency to verify the itinerary and other details, this is unfair with the agency. Senior Advocate KTS Tulsi, who moved the application had sought permission for Vadra to travel to Spain for both medical and business purposes for two weeks from December 9.

Sources confirm that during his recent medical examination, a new complication had emerged, which requires treatment. Robert Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering related to the purchase of properties in London. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was granted anticipatory bail in the matter on condition that he cannot leave India without the permission of the court.

In April, a special CBI court granted anticipatory bail to Vadra and his aide Manoj Arora in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

