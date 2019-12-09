Left Menu
Man fined for ramming tree with SUV in Telangana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 19:06 IST
A fine of Rs 9,500 was slapped on a man for allegedly damaging a tree, planted as part of the Telangana government's green drive, near here on Monday by ramming his car into it. The tree located near a medical college in Siddipet town, fell after being hit by the SUV, official sources said.

The accident took place due to 'negligent' driving, they said. The matter was reported to the officials of 'Harita Haram', massive plantation drive of the state government.

An official reached the spot and slapped a fine of Rs 9,500 on the driver, the sources said. As many as 175 crore saplings have been planted, both within and outside forests, since the launch of 'Harita Haram' campaign in 2015-16, the sources added..

