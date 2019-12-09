Left Menu
YSRCP, JD(U) support Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:21 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 19:21 IST
YSRCP and JD(U) on Monday supported the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, which was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Participating in the debate on the bill, YSRCP leader Midhun Reddy said his party supports it but has certain concerns and voiced hope that the government will take note of them.

Supporting the bill, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh asserted that the proposed legislation is not against secularism. JD(U) is part of the BJP-led NDA..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

