Power should go into hands of people 'as soon as possible': J-K Guv Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Monday favoured the early assembly polls in the Union Territory and said the power should go into the hands of the people "as soon as possible". He was speaking to reporters after dedicating a 72-metre-long multi cell box type load class 70 bridge to the nation at Draj in Rajouri district.

Responding to a question of media persons about holding of assembly elections in the UT, Murmu said, "This is what I am saying that the power should go into the hands of the people as soon as possible. This is what we are saying always." Asked further about the specific time frame when the pools will be held, he said, "It has its own process."

General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Harsha Gupta were also present on the occasion. The bridge, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), spans over Draj nullah and connects the Draj area to Kotranka tehsil under Rajouri district.

Earlier, the Lieutenant governor praised the BRO for their dedication towards nation building through infrastructure development and war preparedness through construction of roads, bridges and tunnels. Addressed the gathering of local residents, Army and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), Murmu said the Draj bridge is important for military as well as for socio-economic development of Rajouri district.

"This bridge will facilitate all weather and speedy movement of the Army troops as well as locals," he said, and congratulated the BRO for the execution of work with professionalism which will strengthen the road network in the area. The Lieutenant governor complimented the Army for their unwavering dedication to duty and high standard of professionalism.

He also appreciated the support extended by the local residents and the civil administration in overcoming various challenges faced by the BRO during the construction of the bridge. Chief Engineer, Project Sampark, Brig Y K Ahuja said the upgradation of the existing causeway with the national highway specifications was essential as it is an important line of communication.

"Now the Draj Bridge will provide all weather movements without any restriction on plying of heavy traffic as it is designed for load class 70," he said.

