Man tries to enter Parliament, handed over to police

A man allegedly trying to breach the security and enter the Parliament building on Monday was caught by security personnel and handed over to Delhi Police. The man has been identified as 39-year-old Vinod Mathur, a resident of Janakpuri in Delhi.

Delhi Police in a statement said, "Today information was received that a person is trying to impersonate as Member of Parliament to enter the parliament and has been detained at the reception." Further inquiry in this matter is on. (ANI)

