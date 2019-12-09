6 cows die at Gwalior shelter, Bajrang Dal activists protest

Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after six cows died in a civic-run shelter, though officials claimed the cattle were weak and died of excessive cold. Gwalior Municipal Corporation nodal officer Keshav Chauhan said about 1500 cows caught from the streets are housed in the shelter, and six were found dead on Monday morning.

"Necessary arrangements to protect cows from the cold are being made in the gaushala," he said. However, Bajrang Dal state convener Pappu Verma said there was need to improve conditions at the shelter..

