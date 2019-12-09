Left Menu
Bike-borne miscreants loot 50 kg onions from rickshaw puller in UP's Gorakhpur

Bike-borne miscreants loot 50 kg onions from rickshaw puller in UP's Gorakhpur

Amid skyrocketing price of onions, two bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted 50 kgs of bulb from a rickshaw puller in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the rickshaw puller was going to deliver the onions to a hotel, they said.

The onions had been bought from the shop of a Feroz Ahmad Raen, who has lodged a complaint in the matter, the police said. "A rickshaw puller, Yamuna, who delivers goods from my shop at Maheva Mandi and also from neighbouring shops, was carrying six sacks of onions to a hotel in Golghar area. As he reached the Alahdadpur trisection, a man came before his rickshaw. Meanwhile, two persons came on a motorcycle from behind and looted a sack of onion," Raen said.

One sack contains nearly 50 kgs of onions. "We found out that before the rickshaw puller started from the shop, Feroze had an altercation with another person over the price of onions. The shopkeeper has given a written complaint to the police post incharge but the FIR will be lodged only after investigation," said Circle Officer, Kotwali, V P Singh.

"Police is checking the CCTV footage and action will be taken on the basis of investigation," Superintendent of Police (city) Kaustabh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

