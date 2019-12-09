DDA to redevelop 378 JJ clusters under in-situ slum rehabilitation programme: Puri

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will redevelop 378 JJ clusters under the slum rehabilitation programme of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban), Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. The decision was taken after the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), which comes under the AAP government, failed to carry out a survey of these clusters.

Talking to reporters, he said clusters located on land owned by the DDA and the land and development office would be redeveloped under in-situ slum redevelopment (ISSR) component of the PMAY (U). According to the ministry, in-situ slum rehabilitation is one of the four verticals of PMAY (Urban) under which those living in informal urban settlements will be provided with modern dwellings without being displaced.

DDA vice chairman Tarun Kapoor said that out of 378 clusters, 32 clusters have already been surveyed, adding that a survey is being conducted in 160 more such clusters. "Out of the 32, tenders for redevelopment of five clusters will be finalised in the next 15 days," Puri said.

The minister said that work is already in progress to provide modern homes conforming to green standards to families of 2,800 talented artists and artisans of Kathputli Colony in the national capital.

