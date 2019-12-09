Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDA to redevelop 378 JJ clusters under in-situ slum rehabilitation programme: Puri

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:59 IST
DDA to redevelop 378 JJ clusters under in-situ slum rehabilitation programme: Puri

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will redevelop 378 JJ clusters under the slum rehabilitation programme of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban), Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. The decision was taken after the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), which comes under the AAP government, failed to carry out a survey of these clusters.

Talking to reporters, he said clusters located on land owned by the DDA and the land and development office would be redeveloped under in-situ slum redevelopment (ISSR) component of the PMAY (U). According to the ministry, in-situ slum rehabilitation is one of the four verticals of PMAY (Urban) under which those living in informal urban settlements will be provided with modern dwellings without being displaced.

DDA vice chairman Tarun Kapoor said that out of 378 clusters, 32 clusters have already been surveyed, adding that a survey is being conducted in 160 more such clusters. "Out of the 32, tenders for redevelopment of five clusters will be finalised in the next 15 days," Puri said.

The minister said that work is already in progress to provide modern homes conforming to green standards to families of 2,800 talented artists and artisans of Kathputli Colony in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Former Fed Chief Paul Volcker, inflation tamer, dies at 92

Paul Volcker, the towering former Federal Reserve chairman who tamed U.S. inflation in the 1980s and decades later inspired tough Wall Street reforms in the wake of the global financial crisis, died on Monday at the age of 92, according to ...

FACTBOX-Volcker quotes on U.S. banks, inflation, government

Paul Volcker, the towering former Federal Reserve chairman who tamed U.S. inflation in the 1980s and decades later inspired tough Wall Street reforms in the wake of the global financial crisis, died on Monday at the age of 92. Here are some...

Cong hits back at Shah, says Savarkar propagated idea of Partition

The Congress on Monday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that the party had divided the country on the basis of religion, alleging that it was Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar who had propagated the idea of Partition at a H...

Ambedkar was in favour of Uniform Civil Code: Gujarat CM

Prime architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar was in favour of a Uniform Civil Code UCC to bring equality among all citizens and its implementation remains an unfulfilled task, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Monday in the As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019