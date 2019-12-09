New building to come up at Rao Tula Ram Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday laid the foundation stone of a new building of Rao Tula Ram Hospital that will be built at a cost of Rs 65 crore. With this, 270 more beds will be added to the hospital, the Delhi government said.

"In the last five years, development reached every nook and corner of Delhi at an unprecedented speed," a statement quoted Kejriwal as saying. He said the AAP government is laying water pipelines across Delhi.

"In Delhi, the wheels of development moves at an unprecedented speed. It should not be stopped. You should allow it to move on," Kejriwal said.

