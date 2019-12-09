Left Menu
New building to come up at Rao Tula Ram Hospital

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:04 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday laid the foundation stone of a new building of Rao Tula Ram Hospital that will be built at a cost of Rs 65 crore. With this, 270 more beds will be added to the hospital, the Delhi government said.

"In the last five years, development reached every nook and corner of Delhi at an unprecedented speed," a statement quoted Kejriwal as saying. He said the AAP government is laying water pipelines across Delhi.

"In Delhi, the wheels of development moves at an unprecedented speed. It should not be stopped. You should allow it to move on," Kejriwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

