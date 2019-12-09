Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 kg onion looted from state-run store in West Bengal's

  • PTI
  • |
  • Suri
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:09 IST
20 kg onion looted from state-run store in West Bengal's

Around 20 kg onion was allegedly looted from a state-run store in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday, an official said. The incident happened at a Sufal Bangla store at the Bolpur bus stand area of the district, where onions at subsidised price were being sold, he said.

The shopkeeper alleged that as sale of onions began in the morning a large number of people gathered in front of the store, during which the loot took place. The state government has begun selling onions at Rs 59 a kg through fair price shops and Sufal Bangla stores, with each family getting a maximum of 1 kg on producing ration cards.

Retail price of onions has touched Rs 164 per kg mark in the state, as per market sources. Meanwhile, locals alleged that the shopkeeper is hoarding the onions and no loot took place.

No complaint has been filed in the incident, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Murali Vijay fined 10% match fee for showing dissent

Out-of-favour India opener Murali Vijay was on Monday fined 10 per cent of his match fee for expressing dissent over an on-field decision by the umpires on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka here. The...

Sena allied with NCP, Cong to keep BJP out of power: Fadnavis

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday alleged the Shiv Senas alliance with the NCP and the Congress was a pre- planned move to keep his party out of power in the countrys richest state. Speaking to Ma...

Punjab: CM vows to break politician-gangster nexus, Sukhbir hits back

Refusing to be cowed down by the Akali theatrics over the inquiry ordered by him in the wake of media reports of politician-gangster nexus, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said he would not succumb to such cheap pres...

Had India not been divided on religious lines, there was no need for Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah responds to debate in Lok Sabha.

Had India not been divided on religious lines, there was no need for Citizenship Amendment Bill Amit Shah responds to debate in Lok Sabha....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019