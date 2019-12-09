Include Muslim sects facing persecution in citizenship bill: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday urged the government to include sects from the Muslim community, who are facing persecution in neighbouring countries, in the Citizenship Amendment Bill as it will send a positive signal. Participating in the debate on the bill, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said his party supports the bill as it will hugely benefit Sikhs facing persecution in Pakistan.

He also urged the government to include Ahmediyas and Hazaras in the ambit of the bill as they too are facing persecution in neighbouring countries. He said the move will send a good signal.

According to the proposed legislation, members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and were facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.

