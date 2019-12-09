Gang of bag lifters busted in Maha's Aurangabad

Six people were arrested in Maharashtra's Aurangabad for allegedly stealing from cars and two-wheelers after diverting the attention of motorists, police said on Monday. The six belong to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and were living in Paithan here, police commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad said.

He identified them as Tamil Nadu residents Prakash Mekla (31), Raju Kolam (27), Raju Bonla (35) and Joseph Mekla (33), while Suresh Bonla (33) Ashok Kollam (27) are from Andhra Pradesh. "They used to physically monitor people who withdrew large amounts from banks. They would then stop them on the road claiming fuel leak and ask for a lift and then rob them.

After going through CCTV footage, we arrested the six," Prasad said. He said 24 mobiles, cash and vehicles have been seized from the accused..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)