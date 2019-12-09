Muzaffarnagar coldest at 6.2 deg Celsius in Uttar Pradesh
Cold wave conditions persisted in most parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday with the minimum temperature in Muzaffarnagar dropping to 6.2 degrees Celsius.
State capital Lucknow recorded a low of 13.2 degrees Celsius. Kanpur city recorded 9.8 degrees Celsius, Bahraich 9.6 degrees Celsius, Aligarh 9.2 degrees Celsius, Basti 9.0 degrees Celsius, Shahjahanpur 8.8 degrees Celsius, Meerut
8.4 degrees Celsius and Bareilly recorded 8.0 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast rain and thundershowers at isolated places
over eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Muzaffarnagar
- Lucknow
- Kanpur
- Meerut
- Bareilly
ALSO READ
College student abducted, raped in moving car by youth in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Sikh man donates 900 sq ft land for building mosque in UP's Muzaffarnagar
IIM Lucknow team wins 4th season of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program
Kiran Bedi inaugurates All India Police Science Congress in Lucknow
2-day All India Police Science Congress to be held in Lucknow from Nov 28