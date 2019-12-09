Muzaffarnagar coldest at 6.2 deg Celsius in Uttar Pradesh

Cold wave conditions persisted in most parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday with the minimum temperature in Muzaffarnagar dropping to 6.2 degrees Celsius.

State capital Lucknow recorded a low of 13.2 degrees Celsius. Kanpur city recorded 9.8 degrees Celsius, Bahraich 9.6 degrees Celsius, Aligarh 9.2 degrees Celsius, Basti 9.0 degrees Celsius, Shahjahanpur 8.8 degrees Celsius, Meerut

8.4 degrees Celsius and Bareilly recorded 8.0 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast rain and thundershowers at isolated places

over eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

