Swati Mailwal writes to Smriti Irani seeking disbursement of Nirbhaya fund to states
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal on Monday has written a letter to Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani seeking disbursement of Nirbhaya fund to the states. "I request you to distribute Nirbhaya Fund immediately among the states so that Central government gets rid of the sin of not spending it," she said in her letter.
"I request you that decisive action should be taken against the rising crime against women and children so that country gets rid of the tag of rape culture," the DCW chief said. She also suggested that money from Nirbahay fund be utilised to install CCTV cameras in police station across the country and ensure education, nutrition and other necessities of rape victims. (ANI)
