Bengal considering proposal to introduce online transfer of

The West Bengal government is considering a proposal to introduce online transfer of teachers in state-run and state-aided schools, education minister Partha Chatterjee said on Monday. He told reporters that the government will bring in more transparency in the transfer of teachers.

"We intend to bring in more transparency in the transfer of teachers and want to expedite the process in cases we deem appropriate," the minister said. Chatterjee did not elaborate on whether online transfers, if introduced, will phaseout the conventional mode of files and papers.

A Bikash Bhavan official said a portal, 'Banglar Siksha', will be launched, which will have data related to schools, and teachers will be able to seek transfers by making online applications..

