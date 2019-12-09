2 killed, five injured as cooking gas cylinder explodes

A woman and her daughter were killed and her other children injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a village here on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Kadru Singha village under Paraspur police station, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar said.

Police said the impact of the blast was so intense that the roof and a wall of the house collapsed. "The deceased have been identified as Akbari (40), wife of house owner Subrati, and her daughter Sanam (4)," Kumar said.

Akbari's other daughters -- Tabassum, Tarannum and Sawwar -- and sons -- Taj Mohammad and Ejaz -- were injured in the blast, he said, adding they are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to villagers, Subrati supplies firecrackers during marriages. On whether firecrackers could have triggered the explosion, Kumar said, "Samples have been collected, and sent for analysis." PTI Corr NAV AQS

