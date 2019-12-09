Left Menu
NHRC issues notice to Tripura Govt, DGP over killing of sexual assault victim by her tormentor

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took a suo motu cognizance of the media reports stating that a minor victim of sexual assault was set on fire by her tormentor resulting in her death in Agartala district of Tripura.

  • Agartala (Tripura)
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 22:45 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 22:45 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India (Photo/NHRC Official Website). Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took a suo motu cognizance of the media reports stating that a minor victim of sexual assault was set on fire by her tormentor resulting in her death in Agartala district of Tripura. The Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Tripura calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks including the status of the investigation and any relief granted to the next of kin of the deceased.

"NHRC has observed that though it is not mentioned in the media reports that whether the aggrieved family or the victim had approached the police authorities with their complaint but the death of a minor girl as a result of a barbaric act done by the accused is a matter of concern for it. Reiterating its displeasure towards increasing incidents of sexual assault of women across the country, the Commission has said that it is awaiting reports from all the States and UTs including Union Ministry of Women and Child Development in the matter," NHRC said in its statement. According to the media reports, carried today stated that on October 28, 2019, the victim was kidnapped by the accused from her residence and was subjected to sexual abuse.

Later, the accused raised a demand of Rs 5 Lakhs in lieu of solemnizing marriage with the victim. Some amount of money was reportedly paid by the family and there was a dispute between the family of the victim and the accused of the remaining money. As mentioned in the news reports, the accused and his mother have been arrested by the police after the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

