Left Menu
Development News Edition

Local admin in J-K to decide on release of detained political

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 12:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 12:05 IST
Local admin in J-K to decide on release of detained political

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said a decision on releasing detained political leaders, including three former chief ministers, in Jammu and Kashmir will be taken by the local administration and the central government will not interfere in the matter. The minister's statement came after Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the government when political leaders, including sitting member and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, would be released.

"There is no need to keep anyone (leaders) in jail even for a day more than that is required. As and when the local administration feels the time is appropriate, they will be released. "There will be no interference from our side," Shah said.

PTI JTR ACB NAB RAM DV DV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Not one bullet fired, situation in Kashmir normal: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal and not a single bullet was fired. The situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I cant make Congresss condition normal, because...

Passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: India’s tryst with bigotry, says Priyanka Gandhi

In a sharp attack on the government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said Indias tryst with bigotry and narrow minded exclusion was confirmed as the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha at midnight yesterd...

Questions mount over tours to deadly New Zealand volcano

Tourists caught in the deadly blast at New Zealands White Island were there despite a recent increase in volcanic activity, although experts said precise predictions on eruptions were all but impossible. Five people were killed, eight are s...

Dave Bautista to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Former professional wrestler-actor Dave Bautista will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony for the ex WWE Superstar will be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida, as part of WrestleMania week on April 2, 2020.The Guardia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019