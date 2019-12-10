Not one bullet fired, situation in Kashmir normal: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the situation in Kashmir valley is completely "normal" and not a single bullet was fired. "The situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I can't make Congress's condition normal, because they had predicted bloodshed after the abrogation of Article 370. Nothing of that sort happened, not one bullet was fired," Shah said in Lok Sabha today.

The Home Minister also said that 99.5 per cent of students gave the examination and 7 lakh patients visited OPD in Srinagar. He also highlighted that curfew has been withdrawn from all police station limits in Jammu and Kashmir and not a single person died due to police firing.

In August, the government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)