Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not one bullet fired, situation in Kashmir normal: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the situation in Kashmir valley is completely "normal" and not a single bullet was fired.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 12:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 12:20 IST
Not one bullet fired, situation in Kashmir normal: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the situation in Kashmir valley is completely "normal" and not a single bullet was fired. "The situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I can't make Congress's condition normal, because they had predicted bloodshed after the abrogation of Article 370. Nothing of that sort happened, not one bullet was fired," Shah said in Lok Sabha today.

The Home Minister also said that 99.5 per cent of students gave the examination and 7 lakh patients visited OPD in Srinagar. He also highlighted that curfew has been withdrawn from all police station limits in Jammu and Kashmir and not a single person died due to police firing.

In August, the government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong cabinet reshuffle not an 'immediate task', Lam says

A reshuffle of Hong Kongs cabinet is not an immediate task, the citys Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday, as she prepared to visit the Chinese capital for the first time since her governments humiliation at local polls last mo...

S.Africa's Eskom plans more load shedding, says crisis manageable

Eskom plans more load shedding due to flooding that triggered unprecedented blackouts a day earlier, South Africas state power firm said on Tuesday but added the crisis was manageable. Eskom on Monday announced power cuts of up to 6,000 meg...

US oil executives jailed in Venezuela given house arrest

Six American oil executives held in an overcrowded Venezuelan prison for two years on corruption charges were granted house arrest Monday. The partial release of the six employees of Houston-based Citgo was confirmed to The Associated Press...

UP: Two days after woman's death, murder charges invoked against accused

Two days after a woman was shot dead during a marriage ceremony, murder charges were slapped against three men including the brides brother in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday. Shubham, who shot the woman and is in police cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019