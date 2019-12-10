Left Menu
States must not delete ration card holders' names for lack of Aadhaar

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 10-12-2019 12:56 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 12:56 IST
The central government has asked states and union territories to ensure that names of people are not deleted from the ration card database due to non- possession of Aadhaar, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday. Identification of beneficiaries in Fair Price Shops (FSPs) is done primarily on the basis of Aadhaar authentication through electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) mechanism.

The minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution told Lok Sabha that in case of Aadhaar authentication failure, certain other alternatives have been prescribed to avail benefits under the public distribution system. "This department has reiterated time and again to all State/UT governments to ensure that no instance of denial of foodgrains or deletion of names of family from the ration card database only on the ground of non-possession of Aadhaar takes place," Paswan said in a written reply.

Out of the total 5.35 lakh FPSs in the country, nearly 4.58 lakh FPSs have been authenticated with ePoS devices with Aadhaar authentication. "About 86 per cent (about 20 crore) ration card and 81.5 per cent (about 65 crore) of beneficiaries have been seeded with Aadhaar numbers at the national level.

"Aadhaar authentication of eligible beneficiaries ensures rightful targeting of PDS benefits," the minister said.PTI RAM DV DV.

