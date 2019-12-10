84 infiitration attempts in J-K since Aug, 19
As many as 84 infiltration attempts were made along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and 59 terrorists could have entered the valley since August 2019, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. In a written reply to a starred question in the House, Reddy said regular attempts of infiltration by terrorists through the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir sponsored and supported from across the border are being made.
"84 such attempts have been made from across the border and it is estimated that 59 such terrorists could have infiltrated," he said. As many as 22,557 militants have been neutralised in incidents of terrorist violence by security forces till December 1 this year, 1011 terrorists killed, 42 apprehended and 2253 pushed back from 2005 till October 21, 2019 due to efficient vigil of security forces, he said.
Infiltration attempts are part of proxy war agenda of adversary to replenish the depleted terrorist strength in the valley to achieve its intention to ratchet up violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Reddy said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Kashmir
- Line of Control
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
SC reserves verdict on pleas, including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, against restriction in Jammu and Kashmir.
I intend to visit Jammu and Kashmir if govt allows me to do so: P Chidambaram.
1 militant arrested with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district: Police.
Woman killed, eight persons injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan army on villages along LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir: Police.
WD likely to bring rain to Jammu and Kashmir from Dec 12: Skymet