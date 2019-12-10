Left Menu
Development News Edition

84 infiitration attempts in J-K since Aug, 19

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 13:40 IST
84 infiitration attempts in J-K since Aug, 19

As many as 84 infiltration attempts were made along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and 59 terrorists could have entered the valley since August 2019, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. In a written reply to a starred question in the House, Reddy said regular attempts of infiltration by terrorists through the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir sponsored and supported from across the border are being made.

"84 such attempts have been made from across the border and it is estimated that 59 such terrorists could have infiltrated," he said. As many as 22,557 militants have been neutralised in incidents of terrorist violence by security forces till December 1 this year, 1011 terrorists killed, 42 apprehended and 2253 pushed back from 2005 till October 21, 2019 due to efficient vigil of security forces, he said.

Infiltration attempts are part of proxy war agenda of adversary to replenish the depleted terrorist strength in the valley to achieve its intention to ratchet up violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Reddy said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong cabinet reshuffle not an 'immediate task', Lam says

A reshuffle of Hong Kongs cabinet is not an immediate task, the citys Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday, as she prepared to visit the Chinese capital for the first time since her governments humiliation at local polls last mo...

S.Africa's Eskom plans more load shedding, says crisis manageable

Eskom plans more load shedding due to flooding that triggered unprecedented blackouts a day earlier, South Africas state power firm said on Tuesday but added the crisis was manageable. Eskom on Monday announced power cuts of up to 6,000 meg...

US oil executives jailed in Venezuela given house arrest

Six American oil executives held in an overcrowded Venezuelan prison for two years on corruption charges were granted house arrest Monday. The partial release of the six employees of Houston-based Citgo was confirmed to The Associated Press...

UP: Two days after woman's death, murder charges invoked against accused

Two days after a woman was shot dead during a marriage ceremony, murder charges were slapped against three men including the brides brother in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday. Shubham, who shot the woman and is in police cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019