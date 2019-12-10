Two siblings die of 'food poisoning' in Maharashtra

Two minor siblings died due to suspected food poisoning in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, a police official said on Tuesday. Their elder sister also fell sick and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The three children and their mother last Thursday complained of uneasiness, vomiting and loose motions after having dinner at their home in Sangamner, located around 200 km from here, he said. All the four family members were rushed to a hospital where Krishna Deepak Supekar (6) died on Sunday evening, the official said, adding that his last rites were performed without a post-mortem.

His sister Shravani (8) also succumbed on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Loni, he said. Their another 14-year-old sister was currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sangamner while their mother was discharged as her condition was reported to be out of danger, the official said..

