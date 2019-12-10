UP: AMU students protest against CAB in Aligarh

Students of Aligarh Muslim University staged a protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) outside the university campus on Monday night. Several students burned the copies of the Bill and shouted slogans against the Bill.

Faizul Hassan, Former President, AMU Students Union, told ANI: "The CAB presented by Home Minister Amit Shah intends to divide the nation just like it was divided in 1947. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to divide the Hindus and the Muslims once again." He further said that the government has named every other religion in the bill except Muslims, which clearly depicts that he and the BJP are against Muslims.

"We reject this bill. This is unconstitutional and against the idea of the country and the ideologies of BR Ambedkar, Nehru, Gandhi and others who had a vision for India. I would request the opposition parties to not let the bill be passed in the Rajya Sabha," he said. Meanwhile, according to sources, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday. Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

The cut-off date for getting citizenship under the bill is December 31, 2014. In the Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member House to pass the bill. (ANI)

