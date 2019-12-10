Left Menu
K'taka: Gadkari, Yeddyurappa review progress of national highway projects

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday held discussions over the state's national highway projects, land availability and acquisition of new routes.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari holding a meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Yeddyurappa met Gadkari in Bangaluru, where the two leaders attended a review meeting regarding the progress of the state's national highway projects.

In the meeting, the contractors were asked to complete the existing works as soon as possible. The retired officers were appointed on a contract basis to complete the land acquisition process at the earliest. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister Govind M Karajola and Industry Minister Jagadish S Shetter.

The meeting comes a day after the ruling BJP registered a thumping victory in the Karnataka by-elections, winning 12 out of the 15 Assembly seats, with the Congress managing just two and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) failing to open its account.With these results, the BJP now has 117 MLAs and there are now 222 legislators in the state Assembly. The four-month-old government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa now has a majority in the 224-member House, getting to the magic number of 112. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

