Nirbhaya case convict shifted to Tihar Jail

One of the convicts in the December, 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-and-murder case, who was lodged in the Mandoli Jail, has been shifted to Tihar, jail officials said on Tuesday.

Pawan Kumar Gupta, who was lodged in the Mandoli Jail, was recently shifted to Tihar, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said.

Gupta is lodged in Jail No. 2 of Tihar, where two other convicts in the case -- Mukesh Singh and Akshay -- are also lodged, while Vinay Sharma is in Jail No. 4 of Tihar, another jail official said.

