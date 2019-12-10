Yellow weather warning for rain, snowfall issued in Himachal

The Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' weather warning for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh for December 12 and 13. According to the Shimla Meteorological Centre, mid and high hills of the state will receive rain and snowfall between December 11 and 16, while thundershowers are expected to lash the plains and low hills from December 11 to 14.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life". Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions continued unabated in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with Lahaul-Spiti's Keylong recording the lowest temperature in the state at minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, Shimla Met centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature in Manali was 0.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The minimum temperatures in Una, Kufri, Shimla and Dalhousie was 5, 5.6, 5.9 and 7.3 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)