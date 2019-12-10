Left Menu
Rajasthan government sets up committee to study Bihar's liquor ban policy

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday constituted a high-level committee to conduct a study of the liquor ban policy implemented in Bihar. The five-member committee will embark on a study tour to Bihar from Wednesday where they will study the policy and its various aspects to submit a detailed report on its positive and negative aspects, Rajasthan Excise Commissioner Vishnu Charan Malik told PTI.

The committee comprises Additional Excise Commissioner C R Dewasi, Udaipur Excise Officer Rajendra Pareek, Barmer District Excise Officer Sanjay Singh, Jodhpur Assistant Excise Officer Gajendra Singh Rajpurohit and Abu Road Excise Inspector Ishwar Singh Chauhan. The committee will stay in Bihar for five to seven days and discuss the liquor ban policy with people who are associated with it, the commissioner said.

Official sources said a departmental review was held with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in October to discuss practical aspects related to the demand for liquor prohibition under the provisions of the Excise Policy. Rajasthan earns major revenue from excise. A target revenue of Rs 10,500 crore has been set for the head in the current financial year (2019-20).

Till November, more than Rs 5,500 crore has been received under the head, sources said. In this backdrop, Poonam Chhabra, who is running a mass movement demanding liquor ban in the state, has welcomed the state government's move.

She expressed hope that the committee will also make some positive recommendations on prohibition of liquor in Rajasthan. Gurusharan Chhabra, a former MLA and father-in-law of Poonam Chhabra, had led a massive agitation for banning liquor in the state and died raising the demand during a fast unto death in 2015.

