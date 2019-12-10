Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura: Anti-CAB protests erupt in Agartala

Scores of people including women in Agartala city on Tuesday launched a large scale protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha yesterday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Agartala (Tripura)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:27 IST
Tripura: Anti-CAB protests erupt in Agartala
Demonstrators raise slogans during a protest against CAB in Agartala [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Scores of people including women in Agartala city on Tuesday launched a large scale protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha yesterday. Demonstrators raised slogans against the central government and demanded to keep the state out of the purview of the Bill.

Speaking to ANI, one of the protestors said, "We do not want this Bill to be implemented here. It is against our right." Another agitated protestor said, "We are already in the minority and now we do not want people from other countries to settle down here."

The protesters were heard sloganeering against the Bill and were also seen holding placards with the slogans 'Tripura should be kept out of the purview' and 'We are against CAB 2109' to send out a message to the Centre that they are against it. The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted. The cut-off date for getting citizenship under the bill is December 31, 2014. In the Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member House to pass the bill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi exempts family trusts linked to promoters of Somany Ceramics from open offer requirement

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday exempted private family trusts related to promoters of Somany Ceramics from the obligation of making open offer following their proposed acquisition of shares in the Kolkata-based company. The directive com...

Cracking Tough Markets Xoxoday Achieves a 3X Growth Organically

BENGALURU, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- Xoxoday, a Bengaluru-based SaaS company, grew their revenues by 300 this year while generating a whopping Rs. 300-350 crores annualised GMV, at a close-to-zero burn rate. Xoxoday products help organis...

154 snow clearance machines stationed across Kashmir

The Kashmir administration has put in place 154 snow clearance machines SCMs across the valley and issued a slew of directions to the officials concerned in light of a heavy snowfall warning, officials said on Tuesday. According to the weat...

Gunman kills himself after deadly Czech hospital rampage

Prague, Dec 10 AFP A gunman killed himself Tuesday after shooting dead six patients at a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, in what the premier has called an immense tragedy. The attacker gunned down people at close range at the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019