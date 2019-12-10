Left Menu
Telangana Backward Classes leader Oruganti Venkatesh Goud joins Cong

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:53 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:53 IST
Senior Backward Classes (BC) leader of Telangana Oruganti Venkatesh Goud and his supporters on Tuesday joined the Congress here in the presence of party's state incharge R C Khuntia.

Goud, who is the chairman of Telegana BC Association Joint Action Committee, said he would bring the Congress in power in the coming elections.

Goud and around 80 of his supporters joined the Congress, Khuntia said, adding BC leaders of Telangana have reposed faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

