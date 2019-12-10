Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP: 12 killed, 39 hurt in 51 bull attacks in two years

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dharamsala
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:14 IST
HP: 12 killed, 39 hurt in 51 bull attacks in two years

Twelve people were killed and 39 injured in attacks by stray bulls in Himachal Pradesh in two years, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed state assembly on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question by Hamirpur BJP MLA Narinder Thakur, the CM said 12 people had been killed and 39 injured in 51 incidents of attack by bulls from June 30, 2017, to July 31 this year.

Thakur said the five persons had been killed in Kangra district, followed by three in Hamirpur and Una each and one in Mandi district during the period. Fifteen people were hurt in Hamirpur, followed by eleven in Bilaspur, nine in Mandi and four in Kangra district in attack by bulls in the two years, he added.

A total of Rs. 47.59 lakh were distributed as damages among the victims, he added. Admitting that bull attacks have increased in the above mentioned districts of the state, the CM said a Gau Sewa Commission was being set up in the state. Several cow sanctuaries are being constructed to provide shelter to stray animals, he added.

A total of 146 Gau Sadans are currently being run by private institutions in the state, the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Far East Holds Insulated Wire Brand Crossover Marketing Campaign

WUXI, China, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- From November 8-11, Far East Creative Pop-up Store, the first conceptual pop-up store in the domestic cable industry, made a stunning appearance in the Central Mall, Nanjing, China. Focusing on Guar...

India attacks US religious freedom commission for criticising CAB; Says guided by prejudices and biases

India on Tuesday slammed the US government panel on religious freedom for its statement on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was regrettable that the entity, which has no locus standi on the issue, has chosen to be guided by its pre...

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn board....

States, UTs report 'Nil' data on suicides by farmers to NCRB: Kishan Reddy to Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

While replying to Congress MP Rahul Gandhis question in Lok Sabha on farmers suicide, Minister of State MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said that National Crime Records Bureau NCRB has informed that many States and Union Territories ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019